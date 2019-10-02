City Council to meet to discuss water boil notice

City officials are expected to meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent water boil notice.

On Saturday evening, the City of Laredo issued a water boil advisory for the entire city after TCEQ officials found low chlorine levels during recent tests.

This advisory caused citizens to go into a state of panic over the weekend, sending many to the stores to stock up on bottled water.

The advisory has since been cleared for parts of north and west Laredo; however, south, east and central Laredo are still advised to boil their water.

The city is expected to talk about the water boil notice.

Anyone looking to attend the meeting can do so at 5 p.m.

