City Council votes to cite over face coverings

The City of Laredo has found a solution that will allow them to enforce face coverings without having to fine anyone.

Being that droplets are the way the novel coronavirus is spreading, the City wants to maintain control by continuing to enforce face coverings.

However, since Governor Greg Abbott has eliminated fining as a method to enforce, the City needs to get creative.



On Monday, we explained how District Six Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez was proposing to cite people instead of fining them.



After some discussion, the final decision was to move forward with that.

"From what I understand from yesterday's council meeting is that, yes, we are still going to be issuing citations for not wearing facial coverings," said Rafael Benavides. "But the reason behind that as Doctor Trevino and Doctor Gonzalez mentioned before, it's still very important for us to remind the public that is the official recommendation from the City and the CDC."

According to Mayor Pete Saenz, there are still a few things they need to finalize before it actually goes into effect.

"Currently the legal department and the police department are getting together to structure this ordinance. By no means do we mean to violate anyone's civil liberties or protections. That's why it may take a day or two to get the language that would be appropriate."

Laredo Police Department Investigator Joe Baeza says they will continue doing their part in educating the public.

"We are trying to promote safety concerns that the health authorities here are passing along to everybody with relationship to making sure everybody is being safe, practicing social distancing, and obviously using nose and mouth protection at all times."

Amendments to the City's shelter in place order do not go into effect until the mayor signs it off.

Locally, the virus has been spread more than 60 percent through exposure to a positive person, and nearly 25 percent through community transmission.