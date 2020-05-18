City Council votes to lift curfew for adults

City Council votes Monday night to lift the curfew.



After much debate, and even a lengthy discussion with Laredo's health authority, Doctor Victor Trevino, who recommended against the motion, council voted to allow adults 18 and older free reign, but with recommendations on social distancing and wearing masks.



However, the curfew for children 17 years and younger remains from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.



The lifting of the curfew for adults is not effective until the mayor signs the order, which city officials say should be within one to two days from now.