City Gets Ready for Half Marathon

Get ready to lace up your running shoes as the city gets ready for their first ever half marathon event.

This is a first of its kind for the City and they're inviting the community to come and take part.

The route will take runners throughout several parts of downtown as well as along the riverbanks -- making for a scenic route.

For those who want to take part in the event but don't want to do the entire half marathon, they will have options such as a relay race or 5k run.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 26th at seven in the morning and start at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

Pre-registration will cost $40 and onsite registration will be $50.

High school students will be able to register for $25.