City Hall offices closed to the public

As a new safety precaution and by order of the city mayor, Laredo City Hall is closed.

The departments located inside are only closed to the public, employees are still working and taking payments online.

You can still make payments through a mailbox that is located outside of City Hall.

There is still a second option where you can go make payments to the city hall annex office located at 1102 Bob Bullock Loop.

This new measure is being taken to try and protect employees and community members.