City Health Authority joins KGNS to inform public of COVID matters

One of the individuals who has been on front lines of the City's response to the COVID-19 outbreak is the City of Laredo's Health Department Health Authority, Doctor Victor Trevino.

He joined KGNS to speak about the rising number of cases and how this influenced the City's guidelines for the public in order to contain the virus.

Doctor Trevino also touches on lack of protective materials in the community and how they are solving it, as well as what measures the community needs to take to see the curve go down.