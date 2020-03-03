City Health Department address concerns regarding Coronavirus

The City of Laredo Health Department is looking to clear the air after San Antonio announced a public health declaration regarding COVID-19 also known as the Coronavirus.

The advisory in SA was in regards to a patient that was released from quarantine but then placed back after two hours of being at an area mall.

Although this happened just a couple of hours away from Laredo, Doctor Hector Gonzalez says there is no need for panic.

Dr. Gonzalez also went on to say that there is no local transition in Texas, San Antonio or Laredo and all the cases in San Antonio were related or from the Diamond Cruise Ship.

Laredoans who may have traveled to San Antonio and visited the North Star Mall are also at very low risk or none at all.

Health officials say the Coronavirus causes cold-like respiratory infection which may exhibit symptoms such as fever, cold and may develop shortness of breath.

They say they will launch a hotline to answer any questions the community has regarding the Coronavirus.

You can reach them at 795 4954.