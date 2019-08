The City of Laredo Health Department along with City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department launched on Thursday the QRFIT Trail System, a FREE health technology system that places a personal trainer in the palm of your hands.

Using a QR code reader on your smartphone, you have access to several individual workout routines at five stations along the park trial.

Here is the link!

https://youtu.be/cfOheWt4kZUQR