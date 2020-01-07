City Manager Search Committee rank possible candidates

Work continues to select Laredo’s next City Manager.

The committee wants full transparency. All committee members had questions and wanted clarification on the smallest of details in terms of how interviews and evaluations of the eleven applicants will be conducted.

Tuesday was the first time coming back together since the new year. However, all committee members have homework and must come back with a ranking of the top candidates by January 14th so to begin short-listing the nominees in a scheduled meeting.

“We need to make a decision on 'we’re only going to interview six.' Then we say if its six, two hours each, 12 hours, you know what we’re ok with that,” said Hector Garcia of the City Manager Search Committee. “So it depends, if its seven, is it an hour and forty five minutes? How do we break it down? Another, will it take only 20 minutes for a candidate to explain themselves for a City? It’s not enough.”

“We can be thinking about a question, do we want to ask this question, do we want to have one question, do we want to have two questions?” said Anna Benavides-Galo, a fellow committee member.

If it takes more time than expected, the chair of the committee says they'll just update City Council January 22nd on where they’re at.

After the rankings of the eleven candidates are submitted on the 14th by noon, another very important meeting takes place the day after.

“The 15th we want to get back together based off what the scorecard, the scoring determined,” said Gerry Schwebel. “See how many we narrow it down to for now going into the interview phase, so that why the meeting on the 15th becomes very critical.”

They do hope to have it condensed to a short-list number by the next council meeting.

City Council will not be part of the committees' interview process, when that time frame comes.

“We don’t know yet, but we'll short list it to a top three perhaps, four depending on how the interview turns out,” said Rosario Cabello, Co-Interim City Manager.

The candidates are not just sitting waiting by the phone either, says the chair.

“Keep in mind that the process continues, some of these candidates are looking at other positions. So every day that goes by is critical.”

There are several candidates not from Texas, so date deadlines for bringing them in for interview equates into the logistics of how all eleven candidates should get screened by all nine members.

The committee will have all nine candidates present during the interviews. Two of the nine submitted their rankings today at the meeting.