Deadline for City Manager applications approaching

More than 20 names are still in the running to become Laredo’s next City Manager, with one familiar name on the list.

In an open records request obtained by KGNS, here are the names of the 26 people who have submitted their application. At this time only three people have withdrawn from the list.

Back in November, Slavain Consultants had six eligible candidates that were recommended out of the applicants.

At that time the committee in charge of making recommendations went before council asking for guidance from the City.

One of those names on the list is current Co-interim City Manager, Robert Eads.

”He has every right to apply, but then again it's up to the committee to make all the interviews,” said Mayor Pete Saenz. “Plus, they will be reporting to council, but from my standpoint I'll wait what that recommendation is.”

Applicants must submit their official application by December 31st.

Mayor Saenz says by early January the selection committee will conduct interviews and hopefully shortly thereafter, submit their recommendation for the right person for the job.