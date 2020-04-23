City Manager contract approved by council

A contract for the Laredo City Manager was approved by council.

The terms of the contract is still under wraps.

However, during Monday's meeting a few council members shed some light on what it looks like.



After a motion was made to move forward with what was agreed on, District seven Councilman George Altgelt spoke out on why he was voting against.



He said although he supports Eads, he believes the money being offered is too much in light of what's happening.



Two council members chimed in saying that Eads was not given a "golden parachute," and that the contract negotiated is significantly less than previous City Manager's.



Altgelt was the only one to vote against, so the motion did pass.



City legal says the public will have full disclosure of the contract in a matter of days.