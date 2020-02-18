City Manager final decision now passed onto City

"The ball is now in our court." That was said by Roberot Balli and other council members in tonight’s City Council meeting.

The City Manager Ad-Hoc Search Committee's work is done. Not without opposition from the public, or clarification by council, the committee did what was asked. They gave a final ranking and have passed the reigns to City Council for the final choice.

City Council was appreciative and complimentary overall of the job done by the Search Committee’s process to find and give final recommendations. Thirteen months is how long it took, and that was part of the problem with some of the public who came up to speak.

“The council and the committee said that they were looking for a superstar, rock star applicant,” said citizen Victor Gomez. “What we never had an opportunity to recruit a superstar candidate, now it looks like we’re going to be stuck with another local crony.”

“I thank the public,” said Gerry Schwebel, chairman of the committee. “This is exactly what the process wanted to have from everyone. The meetings were open to the public at all times. They were welcome to come to every one of the meetings. The meetings were recorded.”

When agenda item number 43 came up to the podium, the search committee explained that between the nine committee members, it was Robert Eads who got the best collective grade. Making him the number one recommendation, but it was anything but a smooth process for the search committee.

“There was plenty of deliberation. There's nine of us in the committee. There was differences of opinion. But we discussed them and we reached a consensus of what was the best way to move forward.”

Part of the opposition was the one member of the committee had a conflict of interest.

“We still feel that Gene Belamares had a conflict of interest and he should’ve never been part of the Ad-Hoc Committee because he had a conflict of interest. Because he owns a liquid studio which is a company, a local company that does business with the City and he should have never been part of that Ad-Hoc Committee.”

But during the discussion the City's attorney said that was not the case and she believed there was no conflict of interest.

Shwebel added that it was not their position to get involved in conflict of interest matter, and that’s why legal counsel was always present.

In the end council will now take the recommendation and decide what to do with it.

Chairman Gerry Schwebel says he would recommend to the committee that they send their recommendations to council on ways to improve the process for future decision making so that committees can have a more structured process.