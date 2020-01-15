City Manager interview date scheduled for final candidates

The City Manager Search Committee has narrowed down the candidates applying for the position and have scheduled a date to hold the final interviews.

Each member in the committee ranked the 11 candidates and submitted them by noon on Wednesday.

Based on those rankings, the committee discussed how many of the candidates they would be interviewing. Members voted on whether or not to interview each candidate.

In the end, five candidates were selected to be interviewed. Once the candidates were determined, names were drawn and announced to determine in which order they would be interviewed.

The interviews will be held on January 29th.

The remaining five candidates are (in order to be interviewed):

Samuel K. Selman

Robert A. Eads

Gilbert T. Perales

Jose R. Madrigal

Corby D. Alexander Sr.