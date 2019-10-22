City Manager interviews postponed until 2020

The City Manager's position is one of the most important positions in the city of Laredo, but it's been vacant since the beginning of the year.

The committee at the center of the search recently made some recommendations to city council. However, that did not go as planned.

The head of the committee was hoping for council to give the okay for the interview process to begin, but instead the final decision was to hold off until 2020.

“At what point do we interview them, in order to make our decision of here are our top three people?” said Tricia Cortez.

“I can't give you a straight answer until we get more things from city council,” said Gerry Schwebble, chairman of the City Manager search.

That was part of a discussion during the City Manager search ad hoc committee meeting. Fast forward to Tuesday, when three members of the group including the chairman spoke before council.

Gerry Schwebel highly recommended interviewing the six applicants currently on the committees list, but several council members along with some committee members disagreed with that decision.

"If we would have started interviews now, and we would have kept the position open, it would have given the current applicants an unfair advantage over those applicants that could apply down the road," said Alberto Torres, Jr., District 4 Councilman.

"I agree with Councilman Torres, because I don't think that we are at that point yet," Roberto Balli, District 8 Councilman said.

With time being a factor, council member Nelly Vielma says some of the committee members brought up valid points.

"The longer we delay this, then we might lose some of those candidates, because obviously if you're looking for a job, you are not going to be waiting for six or seven months."

Vielma says reviewing the six current applicants could have been fruitful.

"I think time is of the essence. The sooner that we get our leader in that position, the sooner that the city will have that directive and vision as well."

However, Councilman Torres says with the position being responsible in handling millions of dollars, the decision to choose a City Manager should not be rushed.

"We still have time and we need to take this slowly to make sure that we make the right choice, that we make the right decision in hiring who is going to be the C.E.O. of our city."

With this latest decision, it could be possible that the City Manager's position remain vacant for a year, after the previous City Manager resigned back in January 22nd.

During the last committee meeting, a date for the next time they'll meet was not agreed upon, but KGNS will keep following up with their decision making process.

A separate decision was voted on to close the job posting by December 31st.