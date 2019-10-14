City Manager role down to six finalists

An estimated three months have gone by since a consulting company was hired to help in the recruitment of the next City Manager.

A status of the nation-wide search was presented earlier today during a committee meeting.

Not as many as the City would like, but several people have applied for the position. However, as of today, only a handful meet the requirements for recommendation by the consulting company.

Since July, Slavin Consultants has been in charge of searching for applicants for the City Manager position. Throughout those months, less than two dozen people have applied.

"It was nineteen, we screen them through the criteria that was set by the city and the committee that specified the minimum qualifications, and it also specified preferences,” said Robert Slavin, President of Slavin Management Consultants. “We applied that to all nineteen resumes."

The applications came from several different states, but from that list only half a dozen made the cut. Either because they didn't completely fill out the questionnaire, don’t meet the required experience, or because they took another job elsewhere.

"Narrowed down to six, but perhaps there may be some others that are still out there," said Gerry Schwebel, the committee’s Chairman.

Schwebel says although the applicants will now undergo a background check, the search is still active for additional people to apply.

"We would have wanted to see more, I think everyone agrees to that, and I know there's a sense of urgency, but at the same time we want to make the best recommendation to the city council," Schwebel added.

Slavin says at this point it's too soon to tell if or when the City Manager could be chosen.

"The interviews are the real important part of it because no matter what we do, the reality is it's fit that's going to determine who they hire, and that's a little hard to determine."

Just like in the previous meeting, no discussion was made on the salary amount for the position as of yet.

The nineteen applicants came from Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas the consulting company says, from the remaining six there is no one from Laredo.

Although the application process is still open, the committee will make a presentation during next week's City Council meeting regarding the current six applicants. There the Council will make a decision on the next step.