City Parks and Recreation Department to host Fall Festival

Although the Halloween festivities are over and done with that doesn’t mean the fun is over.

The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to its community Fall Festival.

Because of the weather conditions that took place last week, organizers were forced to cancel the event, but they are looking to make it up to the kids who are just looking to have a fun time.

Participants will get a chance to enjoy some free food, snacks, activities and a free screening of the movie Toy Story 4.

The event will take place on November 7th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Inner City Park located at 202 W Plum.

The event is free and open to the public.