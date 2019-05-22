City Solid Waste Department to clean up District Two

A south Laredo neighborhood will be getting some tender love and care.

As part of the city's clean-up campaign, the City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department will be out on Wednesday picking up any unwanted trash in District Two.

Last week, city inspectors went house to house to talk to property owners on how to properly maintain their homes and trash to avoid any violations.

The solid waste department will be picking up items such as sofas, mattresses, grass, brush, as well as other items.

For anyone who may have questions or concerns, you are asked to call code enforcement at 956-795-2681.