City Tax/Utilities Customer Service to transition to online and phone service

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Laredo Tax/Utilities Customer Service Department will be transitioning to online and phone services only.

Starting on Tuesday, April 14th customers will only be able to make payments via online or over the phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To open water services, you can head on over to the City of Laredo website and click on open new water account.

For other inquiries with the city utilities department, customers can call 956-727-6402.

Tax services can also be paid online through the city’s website or customers can call 956-727-6402.

You can also mail payments to the City of Laredo P. O. Box 6548, Laredo, Texas 78042 (Checks or Money Orders only).

The drive-thru service will also remain open at the City Hall Annex located at 1102 Bob Bullock Loop.