City and County close all recreational facilities and parks

The City of Laredo and Webb County took immediate action Saturday to amend their emergency orders to include the immediate closing of all recreational facilities. This latest measure derives out of an abundance of caution to maintain social distancing and curve the transmission of COVID-19.

“The city and county are taking appropriate and immediate action to keep our community safe,” said Mayor Pete Saenz. “This is a temporary inconvenience but necessary to safeguard public health.”

“These temporary measures are critical to protecting public health,” said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. “We will continue to rely on epidemiological experts to make informed decisions aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Parks and Recreation staff are posting notifications and installing perimeter tape around all city and county recreational facilities. Recreational facilities include all public and private parks; pools, splash parks and water parks; tracks, golf courses, recreational centers, and tennis and basketball courts; football, baseball and soccer fields; hike, bike and walking trails; and any other recreational facilities.

The City of Laredo and Webb County encourage everyone to continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing.

For questions regarding the emergency orders or COVID-19, call the 24/7 hotline at (956) 795-4954.