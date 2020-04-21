City and County confirm 12th COVID related death

The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed the 12th death in Laredo related to COVID-19.

"The City and County want to express their most sincere condolences to the family and want them to know that our counselors, as well as our support, are available.



A man in his 60's with underlying health conditions had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at Doctors Hospital of Laredo when he died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.



The City of Laredo Health Department reminds the public that the coronavirus can be present in their system even while the person presents no symptoms. Some may be asymptomatic, while others may initially have mild to moderate symptoms that can include high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The majority of patients will recover, but some may need to be hospitalized due to complications. The majority of our local positive cases have recovered while isolated or quarantined in their home. Please follow health department COVID-19 prevention guidelines regarding social distancing and proper hygiene. Persons should stay at home, not gather in groups and cover their nose and mouth when around others.



Doctors Hospital of Laredo issued a statement:



“As the novel Coronavirus takes its toll across the country and around the world, Doctors Hospital is saddened to confirm that a patient passed away today who had tested positive for COVID-19. We send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.



“The health and safety of our patients and staff are our highest priority, as we continue to deliver high-quality healthcare in our community. Doctors Hospital is working closely with City of Laredo Health Department, following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and we have implemented proactive precautions and protocols. We are screening all individuals entering the hospital, monitoring for symptoms in patients and implementing isolation protocols, if needed.



“We continue to encourage the public to help prevent the spread of disease by practicing precautions such as social distancing, thoroughly washing hands, covering coughs/sneezes, and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth. See our Health Alert update atwww.ichoosedoctorshospital.com and follow us on Facebook for updates.”





The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.



In households with a positive person, there should only be one dedicated caregiver. Other family members must stay apart and practice good hygiene and physical distancing. The positive person should be in a dedicated room and must wear a mask and not gather with other family members. The caregiver should also wear a mask when providing care. This is extremely important as evidence points to strong clustering among positive persons.



Stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.





As of 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, a total of 1,667 persons have been tested, 1,063 of those tests have resulted negative, 295 have resulted positive, 309 are pending, 88 have recovered, 22 remain hospitalized, and 12 have passed.



In order to safeguard legally-protected information, the City of Laredo is not publically releasing personal or identifiable information regarding any cases as it relates to COVID-19 testing, results or monitoring.



Please continue to do your part in preventing the spread of all diseases. Follow the guidelines below:



· Follow the City and County order to stay at home and practice physical distancing.

· Wash your hands often

· Wear a mask or face covering

· Avoid touching your face

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Stay home when you're sick

· Cover all coughs and sneezes

· Clean frequently-touched surfaces



Visit www.cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus.html for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19. You may also call the Coronavirus Line Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (956) 795-4954."