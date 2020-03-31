City and County confirm second COVID-19 Related Death

The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed the second death in Laredo related to COVID-19.

The city says the patient was a woman in her late 60s who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 as a close contact to another positive person, and who had an underlying health condition, was being treated in intensive care at Laredo Medical Center when she succumbed to the disease late Monday, March 30, 2020.

LMC issued a statement saying, “We are sad to confirm that another patient has died from COVID-19. We appreciate the valiant work done by our caregiving team and we extend our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and loved ones. It is vitally important for all members of our community to practice hand hygiene and social distancing which are the best ways at this moment to slow the spread of the virus.”

This comes just a couple of days after the city confirmed its first death of COVID-19 in our area. Health officials say the patient was a 70-year-old woman who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and who had an underlying health condition was being treated in intensive care at Laredo Medical Center when she succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

The city is reminding residents to prevent the spread by practicing social distancing, practice good hygiene and avoid large gatherings.

As of 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, a total of 267 persons have been tested, 127 of those tests have resulted negative, 37 have resulted positive, 103 are pending, 5 have recovered, 11 remain in the hospital, and 2 have passed.

In order to safeguard legally-protected information, the City of Laredo is not publically releasing personal or identifiable information regarding any cases as it relates to COVID-19 testing, results or monitoring.