City and County offices to be closed on Memorial Day

In observance of Memorial Day many state, county and city offices will be closed.

As a result, all Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday.

The Webb County Sheriff's Administrative Offices will also be closed; however, all other services will continue on their regular schedule.

Meanwhile, the City of Laredo offices will also be closed.

There will be regular garbage pick up on Monday.

And the city landfill will be open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All county and city administrative offices will re-open on Tuesday, May 26th at 8 a.m.