City and county discuss employees returning to work

City and county officials came together in making a decision when it comes to their employees.

According to Laredo City Manager Robert Eads, he will be recommending to City Council that their 3,000 employees continue using face coverings and also ask that customers wear them, too.



Eads says they want to do it in a manner that does not violate the state order.



Meanwhile, County Judge Tano Tijerina says they're working on having 50 percent of their staff return to work.



During the emergency order the county was operating with skeleton crews. Eventually they hope 100 percent of their employees can return.



He adds they are looking at creative ways to keep their employees safe, such as establishing sanitizing stations and ways to open doors without using your hands.