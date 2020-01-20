City and county offices closed on Martin Luther King Day

In observance of the Martin Luther King holiday, several government offices will be closed.

All City of Laredo administrative offices will be closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday, January 21st.

Trash collection will not be affected, so be sure to leave your Billie Bote out and ready for pick up.

The landfill will also remain open, weather permitting.

If you need to check up on anything city-related, the 311 call center will also be available.

Also, all Webb County administrative offices will be closed, that includes the tax assessor collector's, and the sheriff's office.

All remaining emergency services will be available. The offices will re-open Tuesday at regular business schedule.

Webb County Commissioners Court will be held at the County Courthouse, located on 1000 Houston Street, on Monday, January 27th.