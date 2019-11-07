City and county offices closed on Veteran's Day

In observance of Veteran’s Day, several city and county offices will be closed for the holiday.

The City of Laredo Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, November 11th as well as Webb County Administrative Offices.

This includes the Webb County Tax Assessor’s office and the Webb County Sheriff’s Administrative Office.

However, all emergency services will be available and there will be regular garbage pick-up.

All county and city offices will re-open on November 12th at 8 a.m.

As a result of the holiday commissioners will have their meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

