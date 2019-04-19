City and county offices to be closed for Easter holiday

Several city and county offices will be closed Friday and Monday due to the Easter holiday.

City administrative offices will be closed and don't bother taking out your blue bin, there will be no recycling collection.

While county administrative employees will also observe Friday with the day off, they will also stay home on Monday.

Now they will be back to work on Tuesday, while city employees will head back to work on Monday.

For both school districts, students at LISD and UISD will get a four-day weekend.

There is no school on Friday or Monday.

Classes resume on Tuesday.