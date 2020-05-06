Officials move ahead with governor's latest order

Local changes will soon be seen after after Governor Greg Abbott announces the second phase to reopen the lone star state.

On Tuesday, Abbott released the second phase to reopen Texas.



Laredo and Webb County officials say they are moving forward with complying with this new executive order.

"All these requirements that these establishment need to meet will be incorporated to our ordinance, as well as all the requirements that will be needed to be met," said Alyssa Castillon, assistant City attorney.

Governor Greg Abbott's executive order outlines the latest businesses allowed to reopen.



This Friday, May 8th businesses categorized as cosmetology salons will be allowed to open with restrictions.



On May 18th, gyms, exercise facilities, and non-essential manufacturing offices will be able to reopen with 25 percent capacity and other guidelines.



During Wednesday's media briefing, Mayor Pete Saenz and Judge Tano Tijerina say they will depend on Laredo police and other law enforcement agencies to cite those who are violating the governor's order.

Besides adding the governor's new order to the local city ordinance, which outlines the COVID-19 restrictions in our area, Laredo Health Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez says he is working on guidelines to give to local businesses.



This would provide what the governor requires and what Gonzalez recommends to stay clean and safe now that more businesses are reopening.

"It's supposed to be one person per stylist or barber, but how much space do you have?" said Doctor Gonzalez. "If not they can wait in car and as soon as you are ready, they can walk in. Those are thing we are looking at. Just like the restaurants we are going to ask them to sanitize because they have been closed. They would have to clean out their filters, wipe down everything."

Gonzalez says health guidelines and recommendations are important because as Texas reopens we must be prepared for a potential spike.



Saenz and Judge Tano Tijerina say as more restrictions are loosen, it will be up to the public to make the right call.

"We appreciate what the governor is doing because it has to be open, our economies are devastated, but we need to open up but also very measured and gradual," said Mayor Saenz.

"Now that these numbers in Texas as the governor mentions are decreasing and have plateaued, I think they have thrown the ball back to us which I think is really, really good," said Judge Tijerina.

Doctor Hector Gonzalez says businesses that need to disinfect their establishment can pick up bleach solution at the the City of Laredo Utilities Department. Those interested must bring their own 5 to 10 gallon bottled container.