City and county sees stimulus funding shortfall

City and county officials across the state are set to receive money from the federal government to help them during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says right now the numbers show the county will only receive $37,000 but in reality they should be getting near three million dollars.

Meanwhile, Laredo City Manager, Robert Eads says they should be seeing a return of 47 to 48 million but right now it sits at 14-15 million which is a big difference.

Money is allocated according to counties and cities who fall under certain brackets which is something Tijerina disagrees with.

Meanwhile, the city manager says over 300 mayors from across the country have reached out to President Trump about this matter and hope for a resolution.

A special City Council meeting is set for Tuesday to discuss this matter further. Commissioners will also be meeting that day in the morning for their regular scheduled meeting.