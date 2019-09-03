Two-hundred million dollars going towards infrastructure improvements

More than 200 million dollars is going to go to infrastructure improvements within the City of Laredo and Webb County which will make traveling a lot smoother.

Every day the Laredo community continues to grow and so does the volume of traffic.

In order to keep a fair balance, the Laredo Metropolitan Organization received over 200 million dollars towards transportation projects.

One of the projects that will be funded with the money is upgrades to Bob Bullock Loop, which means from International all the way to U.S. Highway 59 will be transforming into interstate highway standards because the future of the loop is that it will become Highway 69.

Back in, May KGNS spoke with the Texas Department of Public Safety Director of Construction Eduardo De Leon who gave us some insight into the upgrade.

De Leon says it will basically have interstate features with main lanes and frontage roads without having traffic signals.

Many took to social media to voice their thoughts on how to improve Loop 20 by saying there are too many lights on the loop and now they can make the loop a freeway.

Other projects that will use the same funding include widening State Highway 359, constructing two interchange director connectors and building an I-35 Uniroyal interchange.

These are all important steps that will put the community on the right path.

The Laredo Metropolitan Organization has been collaborating with TxDOT Laredo District on securing the funds.