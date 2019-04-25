City approves Alternative Incarceration Program

Inmates will soon be serving their time by cleaning up the streets in our community.

City Council approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and Webb County to participate in the Sheriff's Office’s Alternative Incarceration Program.

As part of the program, a handful of low-risk inmates will be selected to do various forms of community service for the city including graffiti cleanup, trash pick-up, and awn maintenance.

City of Laredo code enforcement supervisor Felipe Aguilar says this will be beneficial for both entities.

Aguilar says the incarceration program will help give the inmates understand the workforce and gain experience about the different job duties such as painting and cleaning.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for keeping an eye on the inmates.

The city wants to get the program up and running within the next few months.