City asking public to be aware of price gouging

As a result of the water panic, the City of Laredo says there have been reports of alleged price gouging.

The City of Laredo says they will not tolerate people trying to take advantage of the situation by reselling water at a higher price.

Dr. Marte Martinez is asking the public to help each other out during these situations.

The councilman says this is when we are supposed to unite as a community and help each other the most.

City of Laredo officials say anyone caught engaging in price gouging will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

