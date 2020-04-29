LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City says houses of worship are allowed to have service but should conduct as many of their activities as possible remotely.
Services that houses of worship do not conduct remotely should be done so in accordance with the guidance from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The joint guidance issued by Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton can be found here.
City encourages houses of worship to continue remote activities
