City cancels drive-thru testing for the rest of the day

Due to inclement weather, the city will not be conducting drive-thru testing at the moment.

According to a City of Laredo spokesperson, the drive-thru site will be closed on Friday, April 17th and operations will continue on Monday, April 20th, weather permitting.

Rafael Benavides with the City of Laredo says due to the consistent drizzle and moisture, they will not be able to conduct the tests.

Benavides says, the tests are sensitive to moisture and can affect the outcome of the test results.

The city is taking proper precautions to make sure they have the best conditions when testing.