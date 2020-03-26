City cemetery still open to the public

There's a City owned piece of property that is still available for the public to visit.

KGNS received a message from one of our viewers asking if the City cemetery is a location that they can still stop by.

During Wednesday's official briefing, we asked the City Manager just that. The question needed to go to the City Legal Department because the cemetery is under the parks system.

Officials have cleared the City cemetery as a permissible gathering spot.

Meaning that you can still stop by to pay respects to a loved one, but they still ask that you follow the ten person rule and that you continue with social distancing measures, which means six feet apart.