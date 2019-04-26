City chooses Chu as new associate judge

The Laredo Municipal Court has received a new associate judge.

Nathan Chu sworn in

Nathan Chu was sworn in on Thursday in front of his family and friends.

Chu was appointed as the new associate judge by City Council.

He has been an attorney for 16 years and was a candidate for the Municipal Court Judge in the previous election.

Chu says it’s an honor that the city believes in him.

Another associate judge will be appointed soon, bringing the number of judges at the municipal court to three.

Officials hope this number gets people in and out of the courtroom quickly.

Congratulations to Chu on this appointment!