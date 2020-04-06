City clarifies local data testing and results

The City of Laredo is clarifying local data testing and results.

The Health Department says they are working with health care providers to test the local population.



However, priority is given to those with symptoms, those who may be been exposed as determines by contact, and at-risk populations.



The data that the City releases daily is not indicative of the general population.

The City Health Department says, it is not possible to determine how many people may get COVID-19 in Laredo.



Furthermore, people can carry, shed and transmit the virus without ever showing symptoms or getting sick.

They urge everyone to practice physical distancing and to adhere to the health guidelines provided by medical professionals.