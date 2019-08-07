City cleans up Laredo creeks

A clean-up operation is currently underway at Zacate Creek by the City of Laredo.

According to Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino Jr., the initiative comes after investigators have received reports about people using drugs and conducting criminal activities in the area.

Many residents say their kids are not allowed to go out because of the drug-related activities happening nearby.

The operation was a joint effort by the Laredo Police Department and the city health department.

Officials say the purpose of this initiative is not only to thwart drug-related activities but to also beautify the area for residents who live nearby.