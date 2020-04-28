City confirms 16th COVID-19 related death

The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed the 16th COVID-19 related death.

The patient was a man in his 70's with underlying health conditions. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at Laredo Medical Center when he died on Tuesday, April 28th.

Laredo Medical Center issued a statement:

“We are sad to confirm that one more patient has died from COVID-19. We appreciate the valiant work done by our caregiving team and we extend our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and loved ones. It is vitally important for all members of our community to practice hand hygiene and social distancing which are the best ways at this moment to slow the spread of the virus.”