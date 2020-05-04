City confirms 17th COVID-19 related death

City and county officials have confirmed another COVID-19 related death, bringing our total up to 17.

Officials say the patient was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions who had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at Doctors Hospital.

She passed away on Sunday, May 3rd due to complications with the virus.

The city, county and Doctors Hospital offered their sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss as well as others who have lost someone to the coronavirus.

The City of Laredo Health Department reminds the public that the coronavirus can be present in their system even while the person presents no symptoms. While some may not symptoms, others may initially have mild to moderate symptoms that can include high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The majority of patients will recover, but some may need to be hospitalized due to complications. The majority of our local positive cases have recovered while isolated or quarantined in their home. Please follow the City of Laredo health department COVID-19 prevention guidelines regarding social distancing and proper hygiene.

