City confirms fifth person dies as a result of COVID-19

A fifth person has died as a result of COVID-19 according to a statement from the City of Laredo and Webb County.

"The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed the fifth death in Laredo related to COVID-19. The City and County want to express their most sincere condolences to the family and want them to know that our counselors are available.

A 97-year-old woman with underlying health conditions had been admitted to the emergency room at Laredo Medical Center and died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The health department received a COVID-19 positive confirmation earlier today.

The City of Laredo Health Department reminds the public that the coronavirus can be present in their symptoms even while the person presents no symptoms. Some may be asymptomatic, while others may initially have mild to moderate symptoms that can include high fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The majority of patients will recover, but some may need to be hospitalized due to complications. The majority of our local positive cases have recovered while quarantined in their home.

Please follow health department COVID-19 prevention guidelines regarding social distancing and proper hygiene. Persons should stay at home, not gather in groups and cover their nose and mouth when around others."