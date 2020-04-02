City confirms fourth person dies as a result of COVID-19

A fourth person has died as a result of COVID-19, that’s according to a statement from the City of Laredo and Webb County.

According to the city, the victim was a 43-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 and had underlying health conditions for over a week.

The man was seen in the ER at Doctors Hospital where he succumbed to the disease on Wednesday.

Both the city, county and hospital expressed their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.

Doctors Hospital says the safety of its patients and staff is their top priority as they continue to deliver high quality healthcare in the community.

The City of Laredo Health Department is reminding the public that it is conducting contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others.