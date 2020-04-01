City confirms third COVID-19 related death

The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed the third local death related to COVID-19.

The city says the patient was an 80-year-old woman who had an underlying health condition.

The woman succumbed to the disease late Tuesday, March 31st.

The health department is advising the public that it is conducting a contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others.

If the health department has not contacted you directly, there is no need to take action at this time.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, a total of 336 people that have been tested, 169 of those tests have resulted negative, 52 have resulted positive, 115 are pending, 6 have recovered, 12 remain in the hospital, and 3 have passed.

City officials are urging residents to follow the Stay at Home ordinance, practice social distancing, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings.

The city even implemented a new order that would require residents to wear a facemask when entering a public building that is not theirs.

This will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.