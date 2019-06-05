City considering zoning changes for warehouses that store hazardous waste

City officials are looking into possibly changing the distance between warehouses storing harmful chemicals from populated areas.

During this week's City Council meeting, Councilman George Altgelt, raised an issue some of his constituents have continuously brought up.

Altgelt says the city will direct staff to revisit the hazardous materials ordinance, in order to see what is the best way to keep residential areas and schools as safe as possible from hazardous waste.

The councilman says Muller Elementary has encountered several issues where they had to open all the doors to let it breathe out due to gas that was caused by chemicals that had spilled near the area.

Part of the group that will look into the ordinance includes the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Environmental Service Department, and the Fire Department.