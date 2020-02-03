City considers creating ordinance against panhandling

It's something we see on almost every major intersection of the city: people asking for money from drivers on their daily commute.

That's why the City of Laredo is considering changing or creating an ordinance that would address panhandling along its streets.

Councilman for District 7, George Algelt, says it's a conversation that needs to be held when looking into the problem of homelessness in our area.

The councilman adds although it could be a difficult task, it may be helpful when helping people living in the streets that are fighting an addiction.

"Somebody coming up to your door on your car, and saying 'hey I need a hand,' that's protected speech. Governments, of course, are very limited in what they can and cannot do."

Altgelt also mentioned input from City staff, non-profit organizations, and the public will be welcomed.