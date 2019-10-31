City council discusses zone change in historic district

We are following up on a story we had brought you before about a proposed business inside a historic district and their plans to request a zoning change in order to use the complete building.

It all revolved around the lack of parking for the business. During a Wednesday meeting, the planning and zoning committee decided to instead amend rules in the historic district.

During the last city council meeting, planning director, James Kirby Snideman explained why business owners wanted a zone change. However, after several residents in the area stressed their opposition, the council instead directed Snideman to find an alternative solution.

Yesterday, two recommendations were made at the planning and zoning committee meeting regarding the 4,000 square foot building.

"Based on our parking requirements that currently exist, they would need one parking spot per every 200 square feet they were going to use,” said Snideman.

That's roughly 20 required parking spaces, but there can be some exemptions.

"Right now we can reduce it by 25%, but we are proposing to reduce it by 50% that would get them down to 10 parking spaces. That's still not enough, they only have 6."

Snideman says the discount could be applied because of the qualities of the building.

"Based on the fact that they are preserving a historic structure, and we don't want to tear down historic structures and make more parking lots, we want to preserve them."

Another change could help the business meet the remaining four parking spaces.

"So we are also proposing that they would be able to count the parking spots that are located on the street. The legal parking spots that are on the street, and at this location there are several spots."

If approved, this would allow the bookstore to conduct their proposed business, and avoid the zoning change that residents disagreed with.

"So those are the two things we're trying to balance, but I definitely want to get across that we want to preserve our historic buildings. We value them and cherish them very much."

There are a total of three historic districts in and near the downtown area, these changes, would apply to all three of them.

A public hearing will be held regarding the changes to the historic districts during the November 18th city council meeting.