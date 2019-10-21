City council discusses possibility of amphitheater at local park

A city council member is looking into adding more entertainment to a local park.

At Monday night's city council meeting, district six councilman Dr. Marte Martinez will ask staff for an update on an amphitheater he's hoping to establish at North Central Park.

Martinez has his eyes set on creating this special space at the north end of the park. He says based on past movies and concerts held at the park, the attendance shows how much of a need there is.

"If you can imagine an incredible outdoor event where people can have festivities or concert series, ‘Shakespeare in the Park,’” Martinez says. “This is something I think the community has been wanting for a long time and that's what this project is all about."

Martinez says they still need to figure out a plan and from there they can start talking about the costs.

He adds that some of the money going into the project will be from donations.