City council to discuss city manager search

Laredo City council will meet on Monday to discuss a status update from the city manager search committee.

Last week, the committee behind the search met to discuss the search.

Council are also requesting the committee to recommend a compensation package that includes salary and incentives for the position.

The last time the committee met, they chose Slavin management consultants from Georgia, and gave them a contract of about $24,000 for the search.

The position became open in January when then city manager Horacio de Leon, announced his immediate retirement.