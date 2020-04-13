City crews clean up public places

City cleanup crews are still ramping up efforts to ensure public safety by frequently spraying public areas with disinfectant.

Over the weekend, crews were seen going around to different areas in town to clean and sanitize.

The city posted pictures of employees disinfecting areas such as bus stops, benches and San Agustin Plaza where local cab driver Raul Alvardo says has made a difference.

Alvardo says it’s a good idea because a lot of people still visit the plaza and it’s good for the community.

According to a city spokesperson, the airport is doing daily cleaning multiple times per day of public and working areas for the safety of all terminal employees as well as the traveling public.

Frequent traveler, Esteban Castro works for Truck Movers and despite the stay at home orders, he’s out because his job requires him traveling.

Castro says as much as he would like to take time off from his job, he doesn’t get that luxury because he has to go to work.

He says that he has felt the impact that the coronavirus has had on public places, especially airports around the country.

Castro, “We just came from Canada, the Winnipeg airport, the LA airports, Atlanta, Chicago, all the airports are basically ghost towns.”

Overall he just says it’s important for everyone to stay safe.

The City of Laredo says public plazas will continue to be cleaned this week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.