City cutting costs to help with revenue loss

The City of Laredo is cutting costs to help with the loss in revenues as a result of the pandemic.

During Monday's City Council meeting, city management presented their latest finance and operation report.



Just in costs for emergency responses, which include personnel, overtime, materials and contracts, a total of nearly $3 million.



As of Monday, they are looking at a potential of an $18.3 million loss in revenue, and this is only if things get better over the next two months.



If things get worse through September, they are anticipating a loss in the area of $26.4 million.



Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says they're tracking things on a daily and weekly basis.

"We just got to tell you, this is the way it looks, we're not going to paint any pretty pictures for you, we're just going to tell you how it is and how we're going to plan for it. If things come out to be less, great but we'll have to plan it the other way. We're planning with this knowing that we have a situation that we need to be addressing as we go."

At the meeting, management outlines some of their cost measures, which include no travel and no hiring, unless it's for public safety or health.



That savings alone will help with the over $18 million shortfall.



Eads did say more cuts will be made, if necessary.