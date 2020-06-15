City debunks rumors of high risk threat due to rise in coronavirus cases

The City of Laredo is shutting down rumors that we are at a high risk threat due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

This comes after information from a fake Facebook post was surfacing online.

It shows the city logo, and has a warning that reads, "Extreme precaution, high risk threat 92 new COVID-19 cases in 48 hours."

Through the city's Facebook page, they called the accusations false.

Saying, although we've had an increase in cases, these numbers are not correct.

They encourage the public to go to their coronavirus website for all the latest statistics and data.

